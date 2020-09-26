Governor DeWine, Ohio lawmakers weigh in on Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is showing his support for President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

Trump announced her as his pick during a White House ceremony on Saturday.

Barrett currently serves as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

"Amy Coney Barrett will decide cases based on the text of the Constitution as written.



“As President of the United States, President Trump has the constitutional obligation to put forward a U.S. Supreme Court nominee, and I applaud his selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is both highly qualified and highly respected,” Gov. DeWine wrote in a series of tweets.

“In addition to her distinguished judicial career, Judge Coney Barrett is a mother of seven, a constitutional scholar, and an esteemed law professor. Her prior writings and judicial opinions show she’ll interpret the law fairly and impartially.”

He concluded by urging the U.S. Senate to act quickly in confirming the nomination.

Congressman Rob Portman (R-OH) also showed his support in a public statement.

“I look forward to considering the nomination of Judge Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Judge Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on October 31, 2017 for her current role as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. The job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law and to protect our rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench. Judge Barrett has an impressive background and is highly regarded for her work as a judge and as a constitutional law professor at Notre Dame. I look forward to meeting with her in the coming weeks as she goes through a fair and thorough evaluation process.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) has taken a much different stance and does not believe a vote to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should happen until after the election.

“Amy Coney Barrett has a history of legal opinions that are inconsistent with the progress working people have fought so hard to achieve in this nation,” said Rep. Kaptur.“The Declaration of Independence reads that Governments are instituted among the people, ‘deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.’ By large margins, Americans want Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s replacement for the Supreme Court to be selected by the winner of November’s presidential election, consistent with Ginsberg’s final wish. After blocking President Obama’s Supreme Court pick to replace Justice Antonin Scalia for over a year, Mitch McConnell will now rush to fill the Ginsburg vacancy with Coney Barrett in less than 40 days. Our Supreme Court was designed by the Founders to be a neutral interpreter of the law, holding the Executive Branch and Congress accountable to the Constitution and the law. That all falls apart when one party stacks the court in their favor for a generation. There should be no confirmation until inauguration.”

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper shared a similar sentiment.

“Today’s announcement is Donald Trump’s latest attack on Ohioans’ health care. Just one week after Election Day, the Supreme Court will take up Republicans’ lawsuit to spike health care costs, strip away coverage from 741,000 Ohioans and threaten protections for more than 5 million Ohioans with pre-existing conditions like cancer, asthma and COVID-19. Make no mistake: this is just another reminder that working families’ health care is on the ballot.”

