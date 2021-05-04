Governor DeWine headed to Cleveland for Ohio Tourism Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will make several visits around our state on Wednesday to promote Ohio Tourism Day and end right here in Cleveland.

First Lady Fran DeWine and Development Services Agency Director Lydia Mihalik will join him as they make a stop in Findlay at 10:30 a.m. for a photo opportunity at Dietsch Brothers then on to Toledo at 1 p.m. to speak at the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

They’ll finish the day-long tour at 4 p.m. with a press conference at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.