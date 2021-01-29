Governor DeWine expands Ohio’s Human Trafficking Task Force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is expanding Ohio’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

DeWine signed an executive order Friday, during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, to enhance Ohio’s prevention efforts and response to human trafficking.

Today I signed an Executive Order that expands our Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to pursue new, strategic, and comprehensive strategies to combat #HumanTrafficking. Read the order here: https://t.co/Q5QPYqJ23C



Learn more about @OhioAntiHTrfk: https://t.co/a8yF2pVz9n pic.twitter.com/a7u6RMahRu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 29, 2021

The order expands the Human Trafficking Task Force to include five new state agencies including:

Ohio Department of Commerce­­­

Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Ohio Department of Transportation

State Medical Board of Ohio

These agencies will assist in pursuing new, strategic, and comprehensive strategies to combat human trafficking.

The order also directs the task force to collaborate with the administration’s Children’s Initiative and RecoveryOhio Initiative.

“Ohio’s Human Trafficking Task Force has worked aggressively to implement lasting and effective strategies to identify and serve victims through our state systems,” DeWine said in a press release. “The expansion of the task force will strengthen Ohio’s coordinated state-level response to human trafficking to ensure that survivors have access to services and that traffickers are brought to justice.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, help is available by calling 888-373-7888 or by texting INFO or HELP to 233733.

Related video: Fight against human trafficking in Ohio