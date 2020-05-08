Governor DeWine encourages Ohioans to ‘Light Ohio Blue’ to honor law enforcement members

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is asking Ohioans to show their support for the state’s law enforcement by participating in the “Light Ohio Blue” campaign.

According to DeWine, the campaign asks Ohioans to swap out the bulbs in their exterior lights with a blue light to honor law enforcement members and their families.

It is also a way to honor and pay respects to the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Join the campaign to #LightOhioBlue! Show your support for @OSHP and law enforcement officers across #Ohio by putting a blue light bulb in your exterior lights today through May 15! @LightOhioBlue #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/LKIUpPIaJR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 8, 2020

Light Ohio Blue suggests Ohioans can do the following to participate in the campaign:

Place a blue bulb on your exterior porch light

Wrap blue Christmas lights around your home or business

Light up your entire home or business with blue flood lights

Place blue ribbons on your mailbox, nearby columns or posts

Wear Blue on May 15

Tell your friends, family and neighbors what you’re doing, and post a picture to social media using #LightOhioBlue

The campaign takes place May 8-15 this year, in coordination with Friday, May 15 being National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The Light Ohio Blue staff also works with several Ohio businesses to light the city skylines blue.

Click here for more information on the Light Ohio Blue campaign.