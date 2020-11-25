Governor DeWine declares Thanksgiving as a ‘Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance’

COLUMBUS (WJW) The pandemic is changing how families will celebrate this Thanksgiving here in Ohio and across the country.

Today, Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted declared Thanksgiving Day as a ‘Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance.’

There have been 371,908 total confirmed and probable cases, and 6,118 covid-related deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 236,618 people have recovered.

The proclamation recognizes the determination of Ohioans who are taking necessary steps to emerge from this crisis, care for one another, and support Ohio’s healthcare workers.

It also encourages people across the Buckeye State to pause and acknowledge those currently suffering from COVID-19 and those who are grieving the deaths of loved ones who have died because of the virus.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: