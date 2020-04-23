Gov. DeWine condemns protester who displayed anti-Semitic sign outside Ohio statehouse

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 06: Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party’s election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine defeated Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray to win the Ohio governorship. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine says he is “deeply concerned” by an anti-Semitic sign help during a recent protest outside Ohio’s statehouse.

Demonstrators have been gathering outside Ohio’s capital building since last week. Many of them protesting the Governor’s stay-at-home order and encouraging him to reopen the state.

Governor DeWine previously said that people every right to protest, but asked they be safe and stay away from each other. First Amendment-protected speech is permitted under the governor’s stay-at-home order.

However, on Wednesday night he took to Facebook to address a sign seen at a recent protest. DeWine refers to the sign as anti-Semitic and says it was “vile and disgusting.”

The Governor also called out Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner who claimed that Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton’s actions to flatten the curve of the coronavirus resembled actions taken by Nazis in Germany during World War II.

DeWine released the following statement regarding these incidents:

“I am deeply concerned by the anti-Semitic sign at Ohio’s Statehouse during a recent protest rally. The sign was vile and disgusting. While even disgusting speech is constitutionally protected, it still demands condemnation. The recent Internet post by Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner, likening Ohio’s Department of Health Director’s actions to fight the coronavirus to those taken by the Nazis in Germany during World War II, must also be condemned. The comments showed a complete lack of understanding of the Holocaust — made even more offensive by posting on Holocaust Memorial Day — and was a slur on a good, compassionate, and honorable person who has worked non-stop to save lives and protect her fellow citizens. Any complaints about the policy of this administration need to be directed at me. I am the office holder, and I appointed the Director. Ultimately, I am responsible for the decisions in regard to the coronavirus. The buck stops with me.”

Watch video from Monday’s statehouse protest below: