Governor Dewine activating National Guard to assist with ongoing protests in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has activated the National Guard to assist law enforcement in Columbus as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to escalate.

He shared the update during a press conference on Saturday where he was joined by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and General John Harris of the Ohio National Guard.

“These violent individuals threaten the safety of our citizens,” said Gov. DeWine. “Acts of violence cannot and will not be tolerated.”

I am now calling to service the @OHNationalGuard to help protect the citizens of Ohio. Further, at the request of @MayorGinther and the @ChiefQuinlan, I am ordering the @OSHP to also help enforce the criminal laws in Columbus. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 30, 2020

Protesters in Columbus, as well as nationwide, are speaking out against police brutality after George Floyd, 46, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

He was on the ground in handcuffs when officer Derek Chauvin was recorded on camera digging his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent Thursday night and continued again on Friday, prompting police to declare a state of emergency in downtown. The Ohio Statehouse and several businesses were vandalized.

Mayor Andrew Ginther responding to another night of protests, saying “Continue to hold me and other elected officials accountable for battling racism and discrimination. Vandalism and fires, however, destroy our community.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/iaNLwPVpKa — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 30, 2020

Governor DeWine also announced that the Ohio State Highway Patrol will assist with enforcing criminal laws within city limits. A curfew goes into effect Saturday night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Columbus city wide curfew implemented from 10 p.m to 6 a.m. Mayor Andrew Ginther says “we are at a point where we can no longer tell the difference between who is protesting for change, and who only has chaos and destruction in mind.” @OHFCSO pic.twitter.com/67360EA8Da — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) May 30, 2020

