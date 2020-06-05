Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of Cedar Point won’t have to keep their plans on hold for much longer after Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement on Friday.

He said amusement parks, water parks, casinos, and racinos can reopen in two weeks. The same goes for outdoor theaters once they submit plans to the state.

“In each one of these cases, they have come up with plans, that in many cases, dramatically reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, in some cases provide for one way traffic. They are quite elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public,” DeWine said.

➡ NEW: Two weeks from today, casinos, racinos, amusement parks, and water parks, will be able to open. In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19. We are approving that plan. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020

The company who owns Cedar Point and Kings Island has been vocal about the need to reopen and expressed frustration with the state’s delay, even offering support for legislation that would allow them to reopen immediately.

On Friday, it was reported that they had joined Kalahari resorts in a suit filed against Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. They allege she does not have the authority to keep them closed.

“There is no factor inherent in the operation of an amusement or water park that provides a unique threat of spreading any particular pandemic above and beyond factors inherent in the operation of any other permitted business,” according to the suit.

Governor DeWine did not address the lawsuit or the legislation during his latest press conference. However, he did say the state is working to reopen all businesses here in Ohio.

There are still a few categories of businesses that have not yet reopened, but we are working on them, and they will reopen shortly. Our #ResponsibleRestartOhio plan is in phases b/c we want to make each business, activity, and venue as safe as they can be. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020

FOX 8 has reached out to local casino owners and Cedar Point for statements.

*Read more stories on Cedar Point, here.*

Related Content Owner of Cedar Point supports legislation to immediately reopen amusement parks, water parks Video Video

Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts, Kings Island file suit against Dr. Amy Acton Video Video

Zoos, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues allowed to reopen next week in Ohio Video Video