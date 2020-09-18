Governor asks candidates and supporters to wear masks while campaigning in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – “Please, please please wear a mask.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a plea to candidates and supporters Thursday.

“We really urge anyone who’s conducting a rally, anyone who’s attending a rally…please wear a mask,” he said during his afternoon press conference updating Ohio’s coronavirus fight.

He said the same also goes for protestors.

The governor had been asked about it because of recent campaign events where supporters were seen without masks.

Ohio has a statewide mask mandate that has been in place since July.

The health order applies to all indoor venues and says masks must be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

“Political campaigns, whether its Joe Biden, Vice President Biden or President Trump or it’s a local candidate, and they’re having a political rally, we do not exclude them from that order,” DeWine said.

President Trump has a rally in Swanton next week.