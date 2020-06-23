Gov. Mike DeWine wants new United States Space Command headquartered in Ohio

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous press conference with Gov. DeWine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is pitching Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) as the ideal location to the new United States Space Command Headquarters.

Today I endorsed @WrightPattAFB and the surrounding #Dayton region as the ideal location for the new @US_SpaceCom headquarters. pic.twitter.com/uC4ydg77If — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 23, 2020

The Department of the Air Force and the Office of the Secretary of Defense announced in May that it would accept nominations for the headquarters’ location based on specific criteria.

WPAFB and the Dayton region meet all of the screening requirements, according to the governor’s office.

If selected, the new headquarters could bring up to 1,400 personnel to Ohio.

“Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Dayton region would be excellent hosts for the U.S. Space Command’s new headquarters,” Governor DeWine said in a press release. “This area is already home to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and Air Force Material Command. It’s a powerful combination and a synergy that you can’t find anywhere else.”

The governor has sent a letter to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Tuesday signed by the governor, 22 area mayors, and four county commission presidents.

United States Space Command is temporarily headquartered in Colorado.

