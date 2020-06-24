Gov. Mike DeWine to tour new Lordstown Motors Corp. for sneak peek of electric pickup

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – Lordstown is hosting Governor Mike DeWine and Vice President Mike Pence this week.

Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will tour the new Lordstown Motor Corp. facility Wednesday afternoon.

Vice President Pence is scheduled to visit Thursday morning for the unveiling of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck.

The vice president will also give a speech Thursday before heading back to Washington.

The General Motors plant in Lordstown closed last March when the last Chevy Cruz rolled off the assembly line.

GM sold to Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO Steve Burns.

Burns says he eventually expects to employ 5,000 people at the plant who will focus solely on the manufacture of electric vehicles.

The company says the first trucks will be ready in 2021.

Tuesday, Gov. DeWine spoke about his upcoming visit.

“Well, I think this is a big day for the Mahoning Valley. It’s a project that we’ve been very much interested in, very much supported. JobsOhio has been involved. Our administration has been very much involved. I want support that. I will support the people of Mahoning Valley. Fran and I will be there tomorrow and take a tour. I have an opportunity to see exactly what’s going on,” DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine said there was nothing to read into as to why he wasn’t going to be there during Pence’s visit.

“Quite candidly, throughout this pandemic, we have, Fran and I have avoided crowds. We have not gone out to, you know, to be close with with a lot of people. So we’re not going to do that. Vice President’s going to be there. I just want to tell you, I told him that I think he’s been stellar throughout this. If you could be on the calls and just listen to the exchange between governors and the vice president and, you know, the people in the White House and the medical people. I take a page, at least a page or two notes every time we do those conferences. And I always learn things. It’s always very, very helpful. I’m sorry, Mr. Vice President, I’m sorry not to be there on Thursday. But, Fran, I think this is the best thing to do.”

The Endurance was initially supposed to be unveiled at the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

