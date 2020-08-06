Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office Thursday.
He took a test as part of a standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump when Air Force One lands in Cleveland.
The governor does not have any symptoms, according to his office.
DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.
DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test to greet the president and tested negative.
The Ohio Department of Health reports there are 96,305 coronavirus cases in the state.
