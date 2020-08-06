Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office Thursday.

He took a test as part of a standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump when Air Force One lands in Cleveland.

The governor does not have any symptoms, according to his office.

Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/WnkmoGxR2m — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days. — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test to greet the president and tested negative.

The Ohio Department of Health reports there are 96,305 coronavirus cases in the state.

