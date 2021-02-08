Gov. Mike DeWine renews push for distracted driving crackdown in Ohio

**Find out more about safe driving skills in the video above**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is renewing his efforts to make distracted driving reason enough to pull someone over.

Under current law police need another reason to pull drivers over, such as speeding, before a distracted driving ticket can be issued. DeWine said Monday he’s including the proposal in his two-year state budget proposal.

The measure would address writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities.

DeWine’s proposal would make those a primary driving offense, meaning police don’t need another reason to pull drivers over first.

