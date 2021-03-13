Gov. DeWine offers glimmer of hope while visiting COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) — “There’s no reason we’re not going to be back to normal this summer.”

A bold and optimistic statement from Gov. Mike DeWine on Saturday as he toured several of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination sites.

“We are dropping, I mean, we are dropping very well, continues to drop,” he said.

The governor has set a goal for all state health orders to be lifted when the state reaches 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a period of two weeks.

“I can’t predict what the future is going to be but if we stay on the current course we would hit that 50 in about 7 weeks,” he said.

But he warned Ohioans can’t get complacent yet.

“We have to continue to get vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks for a while,” he said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2.3 million Ohioans have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of Saturday, nearly a fifth of the state’s population.

“Some people who early on did not want to be vaccinated, and said let’s hold back on that, now they see some friends getting vaccinated and hear about what’s going on in the country and they feel good about it,” said DeWine.

The governor’s visit comes on the heels of the opening of mass vaccination sites in Ohio including CSU’s Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland which starts vaccinating on Wednesday.

This week, President Biden called on every state to make all adults eligible to get the vaccine by May 1, a goal DeWine said on Friday is feasible.

“Best I can tell, we are on track to do that. We are gonna move forward, make it available as quickly as we can,” he said then.

That means of course, opening up the next group of people eligible for the shots. Right now that includes people 50 and up but the governor says “it won’t be too long” until we’re down to people 40 years of age and older.

“These are difficult calls because you want the vaccine to be flowing out, you don’t want any of it to be sitting anywhere, at the same time you want people to be able to navigate when it’s their turn and be able to get the vaccine,” he said.

Between the mass vaccination sites and vaccine clinics already underway, the governor is hopeful for Ohio.

“This is the happiest I’ve been for a year,” he said.