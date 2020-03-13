LIVE Video & Blog: Gov. Mike DeWine gives update on COVID-19 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — There are now 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There are also now 159 people who are awaiting test results, and 333 who are being monitored.

Gov. Mike DeWine will give a briefing on the coronavirus situation in Ohio this afternoon.

The press conference is set to begin at 2 p.m., but it could be delayed a few minutes.

As of Thursday, there were 5 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says they expect the virus to peak from late April to mid-May. She says they also believe already 100,000 Ohioans are carrying the virus.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that all schools would be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3.

The Governor also issued an executive order banning all mass gatherings of 100 people or more.

The ban includes auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, parades, fairs and festivals.

This excludes airports, hospitals, shopping malls, typical office environments, restaurants and grocery stores. The order does not apply to religious gatherings and gathering for exercising First Amendment protected speech. There is no time frame on when the ban will end, DeWine said.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

LIVE BLOG:

Gov. DeWine: We believe there are many people in Ohio today carrying the virus. The coronavirus is already all over the state of Ohio. So I just want everyone to put this into perspective.

We are announcing that we are issuing an order for our county jails as well as community-based correction facilities around the state — no visitation, in each jail and facility other protocols be put into place that no one coming into the facility are sick. Similar to the protocols in nursing homes.

In regard to juvenile courts: there will be similar protocols to those in county jails.

We have in the last few days announced some very tough measures for people in the state of Ohio. My commitment…is that we are going to do everything we can to build support, build help, build systems to help people get through what is going to be a very tough time in the next few weeks, maybe in the next few months.

It is a work in progress, and we’re putting it together each day.

Regarding schools: We asked Trump administration and dept of agriculture for waivers. They have given us that. To enable our schools to help continue to feed students who they’ve been feeding lunch and in many cases breakfast. It will be up to each school. The waiver granted allows us to package the food…and take it out to the students.

Regarding schools being closed by end of the day Monday: there are no exceptions. The school buildings will be closed to children…beginning at the close of school on Monday.

Learning will continue. All schools will be looked to continue educations. Each school is different. Our request to every school is you do everything in your power to keep education going during this period of time.

Some schools are not in a situation where they can provide online learning. They will improvise, they will do the best they can do. They can look at this in a situation where a student is off with an illness…

We will work with school leaders to make sure they have the flexibility they need. Every school is different…we want to be as adaptable as humanly possible.

Jon Husted: 17 requests in a letter to President Trump. Waivers on things like inspection, audit requirements, so there is no to minimal disruption in public services.

Highlights include: Staffing levels for recertification in areas like skilled nursing homes, hospices, etc. Asking for a waiver on recertification so services aren’t interrupted;