Gov. Mike DeWine expected to give update on masks in schools

(WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine Monday could give an update about new guidance given to the state’s schools.

WBNS reported DeWine last week said he believes schools in Ohio will be able to keep kids safe and he’s hoping the FDA will have vaccines available to kids under 12 sometime this fall.

DeWine didn’t give specifics about the guidance he’ll be announcing

He recently signed a bill banning schools and universities from requiring vaccines approved for use under an emergency use authorization.

Children will be required to wear a mask on a bus or any public transit, per the Centers for Disease Control, regardless of vaccination status.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said all students over age 2, along with staff, should wear masks in school, whether they have been vaccinated for coronavirus.