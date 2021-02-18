Gov. DeWine: Vaccine distributions delayed by snowstorm, some providers rescheduling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine said during his press briefing on Thursday that vaccine distribution has been disrupted by the recent snowstorm.

“Vaccine shipments in Ohio and across the country unfortunately continue to be delayed. Ohioans with vaccine appointments this week should not only check the road conditions but you should also confirm that their appointment has not in fact been canceled,” said DeWine.

He said they are encouraging providers to reschedule as quickly as possible.

“This is just something we’re going to have to work through,” he added.

Despite the delays, 29,000 first doses were delivered Wednesday along with 28,000 second doses. The governor said that wasn’t bad considering the circumstances.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1,369,627 residents have been vaccinated, which is about 11.72% of the state’s population.