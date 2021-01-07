COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine started his coronavirus news conference on Thursday by discussing the violence in the nation’s capitol.
On Wednesday, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building as Congress was set to approve the Electoral College votes naming Joe Biden the winner.
“Thugs stormed our capitol building,” DeWine said. “What happened yesterday was despicable.”
He applauded the actions of Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress for not being deterred in carrying out the will of the people and doing it amid chaos. He also noted Sen. Mitch McConnell’s speech, calling him “honorable.”
“President Trump’s continued refusal to accept the results without producing credible evidence of a rigged election started a fire that threatens to burn down our democracy,” DeWine said. He said Trump’s remarks to the protesters fanned the flames and encouraged the mob behavior that ensued.
“Yesterday’s acts were shameful and all Americans must denounce them, even those Americans for feel, incorrectly, that Donald Trump won.”
DeWine later acknowledged a tweet from Trump aimed at him.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Gov. DeWine: Trump’s remarks encouraged mob behavior
- Ohio outlines dates to begin vaccinating elderly, school employees
- Browns place safety Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 list
- Sen. Sherrod Brown joins call for Donald Trump to be removed using 25th Amendment
- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after riot