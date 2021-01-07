Gov. DeWine: Trump’s remarks encouraged mob behavior

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine started his coronavirus news conference on Thursday by discussing the violence in the nation’s capitol.

On Wednesday, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building as Congress was set to approve the Electoral College votes naming Joe Biden the winner.

“Thugs stormed our capitol building,” DeWine said. “What happened yesterday was despicable.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DC police are offering rewards for help finding Capitol intruders. (Credit: DC Police)

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Senate pages carry the Electoral College ballot boxes, at the Capitol, on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Congress was on track on January 7, 2021 to certify Joe Biden as the next US president and deal a hammer blow to Donald Trump whose supporters stormed the Capitol hours earlier, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence in the seat of American democracy. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Swat team patrol and secure the Statuary Hall before US Vice President makes his way into the House Chamber, at the US Capitol, on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Congress was on track on January 7, 2021 to certify Joe Biden as the next US president and deal a hammer blow to Donald Trump whose supporters stormed the Capitol hours earlier, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence in the seat of American democracy. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President Mike Pence (C) walks back from the House Chamber followed by a Senate procession carrying boxes of Electoral Votes, at the Capitol, on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Congress was on track on January 7, 2021 to certify Joe Biden as the next US president and deal a hammer blow to Donald Trump whose supporters stormed the Capitol hours earlier, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence in the seat of American democracy. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Senate pages carry the Electoral College ballot boxes, at the Capitol, on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Congress was on track on January 7, 2021 to certify Joe Biden as the next US president and deal a hammer blow to Donald Trump whose supporters stormed the Capitol hours earlier, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence in the seat of American democracy. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the Peace Monument, also known as the Naval Monument or Civil War Sailors Monument, during a rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A team of FBI agents gather as demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

After violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, a tactical team with ATF gathers in the Rotunda to provide security for the continuation of the joint session of the House and Senate to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police officers walk through the Capitol in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Dust and a gas mask are visible on the ground in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Senate pages carry the Electoral College ballot boxes, at the Capitol, on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Congress was on track on January 7, 2021 to certify Joe Biden as the next US president and deal a hammer blow to Donald Trump whose supporters stormed the Capitol hours earlier, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence in the seat of American democracy. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

A flag that reads “Treason” is visible on the ground in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Dust and a gas mask are visible on the ground in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Police officers walk through the Capitol in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., stops to look at damage in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

After violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, a tactical team with ATF gathers in the Rotunda to provide security for the continuation of the joint session of the House and Senate to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A team of FBI agents gather as demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the Peace Monument, also known as the Naval Monument or Civil War Sailors Monument, during a rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Protesters attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A large group of pro-Trump protesters stand on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Members of the National Guard assist police officers in dispersing protesters who are gathering at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters gather at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump supporters breach the U.S. Capitol as the 2020 election results were set to be certified. (NEXSTAR)

TOPSHOT – A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Police officers in riot gear line up as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

He applauded the actions of Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress for not being deterred in carrying out the will of the people and doing it amid chaos. He also noted Sen. Mitch McConnell’s speech, calling him “honorable.”

“President Trump’s continued refusal to accept the results without producing credible evidence of a rigged election started a fire that threatens to burn down our democracy,” DeWine said. He said Trump’s remarks to the protesters fanned the flames and encouraged the mob behavior that ensued.

“Yesterday’s acts were shameful and all Americans must denounce them, even those Americans for feel, incorrectly, that Donald Trump won.”

DeWine later acknowledged a tweet from Trump aimed at him.

