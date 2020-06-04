Gov. DeWine to reveal plans for zoos, museums

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to reveal another piece of the reopening puzzle in the state at his Thursday afternoon press conference.

Tuesday, he said museums and zoos would be discussed.

Gov. DeWine says his office and the health department have reviewed plans for several organizations.

“I think for most of the facilities, it will be good news.”

“The advantage for the zoo primarily is that they’re outside. Inside is a little more problematic.”

Top of the list will likely be limiting capacity and ways to create distance between people, like in food service lines, and things of that nature.

Masks are not likely to be required for visitors, but certainly may be for employees.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the reopenings are near completion and that more announcements are coming soon.

Entertainment venues have not received guidance on how they’ll be able to reopen.

Movie theaters, amusement parks, casinos, stadiums, and concert venues are still shuttered as the state evaluates plans.

Of course, schools are still waiting for guidelines about the fall as well.

DeWine has said it is the state’s goal to have kids restart in the fall.

🚍K-12 SCHOOLS: Our goal is to start school in the fall.

The date for starting school is solely in the power of the local school boards and that will continue to be the case. pic.twitter.com/ofG3lSY7kN — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 2, 2020

Click here for more details on reopening guidelines