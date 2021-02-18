LIVE: Gov. DeWine to provide update on coronavirus numbers, vaccine distribution

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine will hold a coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. today.
He is expected to discuss the latest numbers and provide an update on vaccine distribution.
Right now, all individuals from Phase 1B are allowed to get the vaccine, which includes school employees from grades K-12.
DeWine said that group was moved to the front of the line so districts could return to in-person and hybrid learning on March 1 as agreed upon by the state.
However, some districts have since expressed doubt about meeting that deadline, which has frustrated the governor. He said they need to honor the commitment.