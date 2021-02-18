LIVE: Gov. DeWine to provide update on coronavirus numbers, vaccine distribution

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine will hold a coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. today.

He is expected to discuss the latest numbers and provide an update on vaccine distribution.

Right now, all individuals from Phase 1B are allowed to get the vaccine, which includes school employees from grades K-12.

Ohioans born with the medical conditions outlined below, or those who were diagnosed in early childhood whose conditions continued into adulthood, now qualify to be vaccinated in Ohio. Find a provider near you ➡ https://t.co/ejtDyIyPVB pic.twitter.com/uAqFSIjBjQ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 15, 2021

DeWine said that group was moved to the front of the line so districts could return to in-person and hybrid learning on March 1 as agreed upon by the state.

However, some districts have since expressed doubt about meeting that deadline, which has frustrated the governor. He said they need to honor the commitment.

It's important for our kids to get back in the classroom when their parents are ready to send them back. Kids are falling behind. There are social and mental health consequences. That's why we prioritized vaccines for schools. Otherwise, they'd go to a more vulnerable group. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 12, 2021