Gov. DeWine to announce proposal to give millions in grant funding to Ohio police, first responders

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohioans should look for a big announcement coming from the governor's office Monday afternoon.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are holding a press conference to talk about a proposal to give hundreds of millions in grant funding money to Ohio police, state troopers and other first responders.

The money is supposed to be used to help these organizations “combat violent crime, recruit the next generation of first responders, and enhance wellness resources specifically for peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and others,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

