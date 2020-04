COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his daily coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m. Monday. The governor is expected to release more details on the plan to reopen Ohio.

He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

As of Sunday, there were 15,963 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said the virus has resulted in 728 deaths in Ohio.