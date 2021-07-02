Gov. DeWine: The Delta variant advances in Ohio, I’m worried

**Watch our interview with a local doctor above regarding the Delta Variant risk in Northeast Ohio**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expressing concern about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

DeWine told NBC4 that the variant is in Ohio and evidence shows it will become the dominant variant in the state.

“The concern is the delta variant continues to multiply in Ohio, and we have some counties that are only 20-30% vaccinated,” he said. “I really worry particularly about those counties — what’s going to happen when that variant gets into the county and starts multiplying?”

In California, Los Angeles County adjusted its mask guidance, as a result of the delta variant, recommending everyone wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. DeWine says the state’s masking rules and guidance are not changing. right now.

“Well, I don’t have any plans at this point to do that,” he said. “I think the important thing now is for people just to be careful, exercise good judgment — understand the number of people in your county that have been vaccinated because that’s really the indicator. If you’re in one of the counties that has not been vaccinated very much, your risk is much, much higher particularly because of this delta variant that’s moving throughout Ohio.”

DeWine also told NBC4 that more incentives to get the public vaccinated will be coming,

“We’ll have more encouragement, yet to be announced,” he said. “I’m going to spend the next few days, now that the budget’s out of the way, working with our team and trying to come up with what those incentives might be.”