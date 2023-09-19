***Learn more about COVID-19 variants in the video above.***

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

In a statement, officials say DeWine started experiencing mild symptoms on Monday and continued working normally Tuesday, believing it was just a head cold.

After his symptoms got worse, his doctor recommended taking a COVID-19, which came back positive. Officials say DeWine reported having a 101 degree fever.

He’s now at home resting, according to the statement.

“The current strain of COVID-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold,” the statement said. “Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for COVID-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold.”

