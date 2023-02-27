(WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine suffered a leg injury in East Palestine Tuesday.

His office confirmed with Fox 8 Monday morning Columbus Dispatch reports that an injury above his left ankle will require him to wear a boot for the next few weeks.

The injury happened on the stairs at the First Church of Christ in East Palestine. He was in the village with state and federal officials in the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment.

A health assessment clinic was opened at the church to provide nurses, mental health specialists and toxicologists to help residents who have medical questions or concerns related to the derailment.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in East Palestine on Tuesday along with state and federal officials and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to speak on the aftermath of the train derailment.

Officials gave an update on the clean-up work at the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment. During the press conference, officials mainly spoke about accountability from Norfolk Southern.