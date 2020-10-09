Gov. DeWine shares why he’s ‘happy to be voting’ for President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – During Thursday’s press briefing about coronavirus, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was asked about his support for President Donald Trump.

Due to differing views on the virus, social distancing, and wearing masks, a reporter asked the governor if he was trying to play both sides.

“He and I don’t agree on some of those things,” DeWine said of coronavirus and safety measures.

“Everyone I’ve ever voted for for president, there’s some things I might not have agreed with them on,” the governor said.

He says he likes the president’s current pick for the Supreme Court and past picks as well.

He says he also likes the president’s record on the economy.

“I’m very happy to be voting for Donald Trump,” DeWine said.

