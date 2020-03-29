1  of  5
Gov. DeWine shares university’s ‘social distance-sing’ performance at coronavirus briefing

OHIO (WJW) -- Gov. Mike DeWine shared a "social distance-sing" virtual performance by the Malone University choir at the end of his coronavirus press briefing Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by Malone University, the choir shared its performance of "The Lord Bless You and Keep You" with DeWine last week, "hopeful it would be a source of hope and support of his team in the midst of their long, hard work."

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio was at 1,653 with 29 deaths.

