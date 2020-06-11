Gov. DeWine says coronavirus testing now open to all Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference on Thursday.

DeWine said the state of Ohio is opening coronavirus testing to anyone who wants one, even those who are low risk or not showing symptoms. He gave examples of those worried they might have been exposed or those who have cared for the sick.

In the beginning, the limited testing was reserved for the sickest patients and first responders. As more testing became available, more groups were added, like those in nursing homes and those with underlying health conditions.

Pop-up testing across #Ohio will begin tomorrow at the Columbus locations listed here. ⬇ These popups will also happen soon in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, Xenia, Portsmouth, Columbiana, Akron, and elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/X3fF9qBRZb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 11, 2020

“We very much had a scarcity mindset and we are working on expanding our testing capacity,” DeWine said.

People who are interested should contact their health care provider or a testing facility.

An interactive map of testing cites is available here

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 40,004 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 total in the state with 2,490 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 429 cases, 33 deaths, 60 hospitalizations and 18 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 6,844

Cuyahoga: 5,057

Hamilton: 3,011

Marion: 2,699

Lucas: 2,394

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 320

Cuyahoga: 303

Lucas: 272

Mahoning: 202

Summit: 188

DeWine’s last news conference was on Tuesday. He spent a large portion addressing his push for ongoing changes in policing after weeks of protests and calls for reform nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.