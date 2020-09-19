Gov. DeWine orders flags set at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing

COLUMBUS (WJW/AP) — With the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on public land and buildings.

The order remains in effect until sunset on the day she is interred.

President Donald Trump has also issued proclamation directing that flags at the White House and all public buildings and grounds and military facilities be flown at half-staff.

The president has also directed that flags be flown at half-staff at all U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad. The proclamation calls Ginsburg “a trailblazer, not only in the field of law, but in the history of our country.”

See the full Ohio order below:

In honor of the life and legacy of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I have ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in the state until sunset on the date of her interment. pic.twitter.com/IBeRaBSE5b — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 19, 2020

