WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered in honor of the firefighter killed in a crash on Interstate 71 on Monday.

Town and Country Fire District Lt. Philip Wagal was responded to a minor crash near state Route 301 in Wayne County when a commercial vehicle hit a fire truck and trooper’s cruisers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Wagal, 35, died at the scene.

The flags of the United States and the state of Ohio will be flown at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse and all public buildings in Wayne County until his funeral.

Wigal started with the Town and Country Fire District in August 2006 as a part-time firefighter. He was promoted in 2011.