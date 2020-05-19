Gov. DeWine orders flags be flown at half staff to honor late Annie Glenn

OHIO (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio be flown at half staff to honor Annie Glenn, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 100.

Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19.

DeWine’s order states that flags upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Muskingum County, at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower will be flown at half staff through sunset on the day of Annie Glenn’s memorial service.

“Fran and I were saddened to learn of the death of Annie Glenn,” DeWine said in a statement. “She was always kind and gracious to us whenever we saw her. This is a very sad day for all Ohioans. Annie Glenn was certainly our most beloved Ohioan. She represented all that is good about our country. And, it is impossible to imagine John Glenn without Annie, and Annie without John. They grew up together and their life-long love story was inspiring to us all.”

Several other officials also released statements honoring Annie Glenn following news of her death.

Ohio lost a great treasure today in Annie Glenn. Annie stood strong for what she believed in and was a tireless advocate for those who needed a voice. She and John are Ohio-born heroes who we will never forget. Tina and I will have the entire Glenn family in our prayers today. Lt. Gov. John Husted

Ohioans are mourning the loss of Annie Glenn. Annie and John Glenn were true partners and together for every step of their historic journey. Since the first day I met them, I never once saw them apart. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Glenn family. Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper

“Annie Glenn has made Ohio proud all her life – as an advocate, a philanthropist, a mother and partner and as a friend. Annie will be remembered for her work to lift others up, including those who shared her struggles with communicative disorders. Her passion for helping others, along with a kind spirit and sharp wit, endeared Annie to anyone who met her. Connie and I are holding Lyn, David, Karen and the entire Glenn family close in our hearts. We are comforted that John and Annie, childhood sweethearts, are reunited once again.” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

Glenn died at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University.

At the time of John Glenn’s death in 2016, the two had been married 73 years.

