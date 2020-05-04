Gov. DeWine orders flags be flown at half staff in remembrance of Kent State shootings

OHIO (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half staff throughout the state Monday to honor those killed in and affected by the Kent State University shooting the 50 years ago.

DeWine said in a post on Facebook that flags must be flown at half-staff upon all state-owned buildings throughout the state and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower at 12:24 p.m. until sunset.

Fifty years ago Monday, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on Kent State students during a war protest killing four of them and wounding nine others.

