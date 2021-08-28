Gov. DeWine orders flag half-staff for Ohio serviceman killed in Kabul

News
Posted: / Updated:

**Related Video Above: President Biden speaks after deadly Kabul airport attack**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that flags are to remain at half-staff through next week in honor of a U.S. service member from Ohio who was killed in the suicide bombings in Kabul earlier this week.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, of Berlin Heights, was one of 13 U.S. military members who was killed at the Afghanistan airport, along with more than a hundred Afghans.

Max Soviak, Courtesy: Soviak Family

DeWine ordered the flags at multiple Columbus state buildings and all Erie County public grounds to stay at half-staff until Friday, Sept. 3. The flags will also be lowered during Soviak’s funeral and viewing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral