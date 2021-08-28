Gov. DeWine orders flag half-staff for Ohio serviceman killed in Kabul

**Related Video Above: President Biden speaks after deadly Kabul airport attack**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that flags are to remain at half-staff through next week in honor of a U.S. service member from Ohio who was killed in the suicide bombings in Kabul earlier this week.

Fran & I are deeply saddened over reports that one of Ohio’s brave service members was killed in yesterday’s terrorist attack. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak chose to dedicate his life to helping others, and he will never be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2021

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, of Berlin Heights, was one of 13 U.S. military members who was killed at the Afghanistan airport, along with more than a hundred Afghans.

Max Soviak, Courtesy: Soviak Family

DeWine ordered the flags at multiple Columbus state buildings and all Erie County public grounds to stay at half-staff until Friday, Sept. 3. The flags will also be lowered during Soviak’s funeral and viewing.