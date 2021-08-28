Gov. DeWine orders flag half-staff for Ohio serviceman killed in Kabul

**Related Video Above: President Biden speaks after deadly Kabul airport attack**
COLUMBUS (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that flags are to remain at half-staff through next week in honor of a U.S. service member from Ohio who was killed in the suicide bombings in Kabul earlier this week.
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, of Berlin Heights, was one of 13 U.S. military members who was killed at the Afghanistan airport, along with more than a hundred Afghans.
DeWine ordered the flags at multiple Columbus state buildings and all Erie County public grounds to stay at half-staff until Friday, Sept. 3. The flags will also be lowered during Soviak’s funeral and viewing.