Gov. DeWine limits all Ohio fairs to junior fairs starting this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that all Ohio fairs, starting on July 31 or after, are now going to be junior fairs only.

DeWine said at today’s press conference that earlier in the year the goal was to hold full-strength county fairs, although the state fair was canceled for 2020. However, with coronavirus numbers continuing to rise in the state, he said the right step was to take a new approach.

I’ve made the difficult decision to limit all fairs to junior fair events only (livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens) starting on or after Friday, July 31. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

“At this point, as we start to head into the busiest part of the year, it’s become increasingly clear that we cannot have a regular safe fair in the COVID summer of 2020,” DeWine said. “We simply cannot do that. We are making the order that will take all fairs going forward to junior fairs.”

He mentioned that each fair was given safety guidelines to comply with last month, including discouraging large gatherings and wearing masks, but that it was not enough.

Each county fair was provided $50,000 to be able to put on the fairs safely, he said and some fairs have already voluntarily chosen to downgrade to junior fairs, including Medina County and Lorain County.

