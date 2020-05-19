Gov. DeWine introduces ‘Ohioans Protecting Ohioans’ advisory during coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced a new health advisory during his coronavirus news conference on Tuesday.

The governor said Ohioans, through social distancing, have avoided overwhelming hospitals and flattened the curve.

“We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations. This is another phase is our battle against coronavirus,” DeWine said.

The advisory, called Ohioans Protecting Ohioans, includes 6 feet of social distancing, no more than 10 people at a gathering and increased hand washing. The protocols for reopening businesses are also incorporated.

More on businesses reopening and mandatory protocols

DeWine said the most vulnerable, those 65 and older and those with preexisting medical conditions, should stay at home as much as possible and avoid places where they will encounter a lot of people.

The urgent health advisory also recommends, but does not require, all other Ohioan residents to stay at their place of residence when possible.

“While our orders have included limited travel restrictions, these will now be lifted. However, while unnecessary travel within or outside of the state of Ohio is still permitted, it is not encouraged,” DeWine said.