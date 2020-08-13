Gov. DeWine identifies victim in deadly standoff as doctor who worked for Ohio prison system

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — During his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine shared new details about the deadly standoff in Lakewood.

He said the victim in that case, Dr. Craig Cullen-Terzano, 80, has worked for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for the last ten years. He was also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

“I’m told that his work ethic and dedication to his job and the people was unparalleled. 80 years old, 80 years old, he drove from Lakewood to the corrections center in Orient. Every day, a four hour round trip. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and to those who worked with him,” said Gov. DeWine.

Police first discovered Dr. Cullen during a welfare check on Wednesday night. His body was found outside of the home. Another man reportedly barricaded himself inside the property during that time, which then led to a standoff.

After several hours of negotiations, the suspect finally surrendered to officers.

Police believe Dr. Cullen’s death to be a suspected homicide.

