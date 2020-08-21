Gov. DeWine gives glimpse into what performance theaters can expect when they reopen

*Watch our report above on changes being made at some local movie theaters.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is giving a glimpse into what performance theaters around the state can expect once they’re allowed to reopen.

According to a press release issued Friday, Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes will be signing a reopening order in the near future, with some details still being decided.

“However, to give arts organizations the opportunity to begin planning for performances, the order will say that interior venue attendance will be capped at the lesser of 15% of their fixed-seated capacity or 300 people, while outdoor venue attendance will be capped at the lesser of 15% of their fixed seating capacity or 1,500 people.”

Other requirements are expected to include conducting daily symptom checks, wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and cleaning high-touch areas.

Earlier this week, Governor DeWine signed an order for sports venues, which applies to both schools and professional teams.

The same kind of restrictions were put into place with limits on how many people can attend. Outdoor sports venues can have less than 1500 or 15 perfect fixed seated capacity. Indoor facilities can have less than 300 or 15 percent fixed seated capacity.

