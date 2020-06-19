Gov. DeWine condemns vandalism at Ohio Statehouse, says authorities are investigating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine publicly condemned those who vandalized the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday.

According to our sister station WCMH, red handprints were stamped around the steps and walls of the property. Witnesses told a reporter that the group wanted to symbolize the “blood on officers hands and blood caused by police brutality.”

Handprints in red paint on High St. side of the Ohio Statehouse. Happened some time this afternoon/evening. Someone who saw it happen told me those who did it say it’s symbolic of the “blood on officers hands and blood from police brutality.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ReaWHHma1v — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 18, 2020

“I have spoken with Ohio State Highway Patrol Col. Richard Fambro about security at the Statehouse, and I shared with him my anger and disgust at the vandalism that occurred at the Ohio Statehouse yesterday,” said Gov. DeWine in a press release.

He went on to say that he supports the right to peacefully protest but is against defacing, damaging, and vandalizing the state capitol and grounds. He also noted such acts are criminal.

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting a criminal investigation into yesterday’s acts, and they will send their findings to the appropriate authorities for potential prosecution,” he continued.

Courtesy of WCMH

Crews are working to clean up the mess left behind. However, one protester reportedly told troopers this isn’t the last time something like this will happen.

NOW: Troopers are starting to wash off some of the red paint starting with the “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Protesters here too. One saying you’re just going to have to do it “again and again and again.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/vr8cdfY65S — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 18, 2020