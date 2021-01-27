Gov. DeWine changing Ohio’s curfew, start time pushed back to 11 p.m.

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss Ohio’s curfew in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced on Wednesday that the state’s curfew will be pushed back from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting tomorrow.

DeWine said he would consider the move if hospitalization rates stayed below 3,500 for seven days straight, which they have. There are currently 2,944 hospitalizations.

Today's reported #COVID19 hospitalizations stand at 2,944. Still a very high number, but this is the 7th straight day that hospital utilization is below 3,500. A forthcoming order from @OHdeptofhealth will change Ohio's curfew to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m beginning tomorrow night. https://t.co/U4qXqXih8u — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 27, 2021

“We’re basing the curfew on hospital utilization because it is one of our most reliable indicators of disease severity. When people are sick enough with #COVID19 to be in the hospital in high numbers, we know that virus spread is high,” Gov. DeWine explained on Twitter.

The change in curfew will last for at least two weeks. A spokesperson for the governor’s office was unable to provide additional details, but said an official order was forthcoming.