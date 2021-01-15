Gov. DeWine authorizes activation of additional National Guard members for deployment to DC

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss security plans ahead of the inauguration above*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine authorized the activation of additional Ohio National Guard members for deployment to Washington, D.C. ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
According to the Governor’s office, the U.S. National Guard Bureau requested extra support on Thursday night. As of now, 1,000 soldiers and airmen from Ohio will be sent to D.C.
“Our Ohio National Guard is part of the overall defense forces in our country and has specific skills and equipment to aid the federal government in situations such as this,” said Governor DeWine.
DeWine also activated several hundred
“Ohio National Guard personnel assigned to this mission are trained, equipped, and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens in Ohio while ensuring people’s rights to demonstrate peacefully,” said Ohio Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Harris, Jr.
Continuing coverage on the inauguration, here.