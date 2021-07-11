Gourmet chocolate bar opens at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Beachwood Place just got a little sweeter!

Kohcoa (“cocoa”) Gourmet Chocolate Bar, which was a pop-up at the mall last winter, is now a full-fledged storefront.

Owners Ardelia Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter, Cherish are selling picture-perfect milkshakes and cupcakes they imagined on their own, inspired by unicorns and birthday cakes with lit candles!

Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz presented a proclamation, declaring July 10 as Kohcoa Gourmet Chocolate Bar Day, at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, as seen the the video above.

Mayor Horwitz says Cherish came up with the idea for the shop during the pandemic.

You can find it on the first floor of Beachwood Place.

The hours are:

Sunday 12p-6p

Monday 11a-7p

Tuesday 11a-7p

Wednesday 11a-7p

Thursday 11a-7p

Friday 11a-7p

Saturday 11a-8p

Macarons and chocolate strawberries are also on the menu.

See the shops full menu here.