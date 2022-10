CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re in need of some good vibes on a Monday, look no further.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo posted adorable videos and photos of Anya, the Amur tiger born overnight on Christmas in 2020.

She’s apparently a fan of pumpkins.

Credit: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo via Twitter)

She was born with congenital cataracts and had her eye removed in the summer of 2021.

Born to mom, Zoya, and dad, Hector she lives at the zoo along with her brother Luke, who was also a Christmas baby in 2020.