‘Got your hat!’: Jake Paul takes Floyd Mayweather’s hat at press event, chaos ensues

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WJW/AP) — A month before his exhibition fight with Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather got into a brawl with Paul’s brother.

The 44-year-old boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

A news conference was held Thursday announcing the card. ESPN reports Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, was angry after Mayweather called he and his brother “fake fighters.”

Video shows Jake take Mayweather’s hat, saying repeatedly “got your hat.” That’s when the scuffle, which originally appeared to be staged, started.

Jake Paul’s Twitter handle as of Friday was GOTCHA HAT, and he tweeted about the fight several times.

went as planned pic.twitter.com/bw8WGwUkd5 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades.

The Paul brothers grew up in the Cleveland area.