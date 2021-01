CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has gotten bigger.

No one matched all the winning numbers Tuesday night.

The jackpot is now estimated to be $490 million for Friday’s drawing.

Related Content Winning numbers of Mega Millions $447 million jackpot

The winning numbers were 20-43-51-55-57 with a megaplier of 4.

Check your tickets! Here are tonight's winning Mega Millions numbers!

20-43-51-55-57 Mega Ball: 4

Megaplier: 2https://t.co/zzZc5k1wLu — Ohio Lottery (@OHLottery) January 6, 2021

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $410 million.

The drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8