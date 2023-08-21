**Related Video Above: ‘Idol’ Finalists — Where are They Now?**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Start warming up those vocals, as “American Idol” is looking for that next big superstar.

Those who feel called to audition for the upcoming season of the hit ABC show can do so via Zoom, show producers announced. Talented people are able to audition live in all 50 states, including in Ohio on Sept. 6.

During auditions, singers will receive real feed-back from “American Idol” producers (and not the main three judges: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan) and have the chance to go on to the competition.

(Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

Requirements for auditioning include that contestants are born between June 2, 1994 and Feb. 15, 2009 and that they are a U.S. citizen.

The most recent winner of the show was 18-year-old Iam Tongi.

Find out more about the Ohio auditions right here.