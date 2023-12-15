(WJW) – Gospel singer Pedro Henrique died at the age of 30 this week in a live performance.

According to PEOPLE, it happened when Henrique was performing at a private event that was streamed live on social media.

TMZ reports that a video from the performance shows Henrique singing on the edge of the stage when he seems to lose his balance and fall backward to the ground.

TMZ says his record label, Todah Music, confirmed Henrique had a heart attack.

Todah Music wrote a beautiful tribute to the late singer on Instagram.

“The Todah Music family is in mourning. Heaven in chorus welcomes an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique,“ they wrote in a post.

“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father,” the post read.

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suillan Barreto and a daughter, Zoe. PEOPLE reports the little girl will turn 2 months old next week.

“See you soon dear brother!!! See you soon!” the tribute ended.

Billboard Brazil reports Henrique’s wake and burial will be in Porto Seguro, Bahia, where the artist was born.