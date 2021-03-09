Gorilla recovering at Cleveland Zoo after hysterectomy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local doctors and veterinarians teamed up to perform a hysterectomy on a 46-year-old gorilla.

According to a Cleveland Clinic press release, veterinarians at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo were concerned with the health of Freddy, a 230-pound gorilla.

Zoo officials reached out to Dr. Julian Peskin, an Ob/Gyn at Cleveland Clinic, to perform an ultrasound on Freddy, which confirmed that she had a mass on her uterus.

“We were able to confirm the presence of a mass on the uterus and, after biopsy, we were concerned about possible malignancy,” Dr. Peskin said in the release.

Medical experts decided to perform a hysterectomy on Freddy to remove the mass. Her surgery reportedly went very well.

“Obviously, at first there were some things that felt a little bit different than a typical hysterectomy,” Dr. Peskin said. “But honestly, it was essentially the same as operating on a human. Her anatomy was identical. We made the same incisions through the same layers.”

After her surgery, Freddy was reunited with her gorilla troop in effort to maintain socialization. She will continue to be monitored by the zoo’s team of animal care experts during her recovery process.

The clinic says that being able to help Freddy and work with the zoo was “remarkable.”

Dr. Catherine Caponero, who assisted Dr. Peskin with the procedure, adds that the experience was “life-changing.”

“I feel privileged in general to be able to operate on women, to help them throughout their lives, from their teens into their 90s. But working with animals is a completely different experience of wonder and awe,” she said. “You can see how similar and different we are at the same time. It really closes the loop from an evolutionary perspective, allowing us to help other species with the science of humans.”

