(WJW) — A newly-elected congresswoman says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed her young daughter during a photo op last week.

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, posted a video on Twitter of the alleged incident that took place as Pelosi welcomed her to the House of Representatives.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen,” the post says. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

Pelosi can be seen in the video waving to someone off-camera then lowers her arm and extends her elbow in the direction of Flores’ daughter who was standing next to her. The daughter then moves slightly to the side.