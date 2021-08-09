GOP gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner to take state bus tour California-Mexico border

In this July 9, 2021 file photo realty tv personality Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Four of the high-profile Republican candidates, who are seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in next months recall election, are heading into their first televised debate, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Jenner and Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will not attend the debate. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner is taking her state bus tour to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jenner, who recently returned from shooting a reality show in Australia, had vowed to spend the last month before the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom on a bus tour of the state.

In an interview with Fox News, Jenner said she’s headed to the border in San Diego, where she will discuss her stance on immigration and border security.

In previous interviews with Fox News, Jenner has expressed support for the border wall and ending sanctuary cities, but she has also said she would like for some undocumented immigrants, like farmworkers, to be allowed to stay.

“What do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate country, OK? We are a compassionate state,” Jenner told Fox News’s Sean Hannity late last month. “I mean, some people we’re going to send back, OK, no question about that. … But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country.”

According to Fox News, Jenner is launching her tour on Thursday in the Los Angeles beach community of Venice to address homelessness and gun violence and what she says are “Gavin Newsom’s failed policies.” Once at the border, she will meet with border enforcement officials and individuals dealing with a rise in illegal border crossings.

The 71-year-old Jenner — who won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV — came out publicly as a transgender woman in 2015. She announced her candidacy in April in a written statement on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.