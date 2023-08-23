(NEXSTAR) – Eight presidential candidates took the stage Wednesday night at the Republican debate and Donald J. Trump won’t be one of them – but there’s a good chance the former president will be a popular topic.

The debate takes place in Milwaukee from 9 to 11 p.m. EST, with live broadcast coverage on Fox News Channel. Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are moderating the debate.

The candidates include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Burgum, 67, is reportedly using crutches after suffering an Achilles tendon tear during a game of basketball with his staff Tuesday, tweeting Wednesday afternoon, “I’ve played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn’t the first time one has sent me to the ER. Appreciate all the well-wishes.”

He did a walk-through at the site of the debate Wednesday afternoon before deciding he would participate in the two-hour debate.

Follow along for live updates as the eight candidates face off.

9 p.m. ET: Debate officially begins, some candidates booed

The debate officially kicked off at 9 p.m. Eastern after the candidates pledged allegiance to the flag and Natalie Grant sang the national anthem.

Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the debate stage, but the audience seems firmly in his corner.

The crowd booed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson as they were introduced at Wednesday night’s debate on Fox News. The two are among the most prominent anti-Trump candidates in the GOP field.

Trump skipped the event for an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. He told Carlson: “Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president? Should I be doing that at a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.